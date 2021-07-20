With their first playoff match against Chinese Taipei coming up in less than two months, the Indonesian national side will check into centralized training camp on 1 August 2021.

This even though national coach Shin Tae-yong is still away in South Korea for medical reasons. Tae-yong is expected to return to Jakarta on 6 August 2021.

This was decided at a virtual meeting that was held between FA of Indonesia (PSSI) Executive Committee (Exco) Endri Erawan, Technical Director Indra Sjafri and PSSI General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

“We discussed various things related to the Indonesian national team. Such as evaluating the results in the qualifying rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the UAE. Moving on, we plan to hold a training camp for the Indonesian national team on 1 August 2021,” said Yunus.

Indonesia will be playing in the playoff matches of the 2023 Asian Cup against Chinese Taipei on 7 September 2021 and also 12 October 2021.

“We plan the camp for 1 August 2021 because the Liga 1 competition has not yet started. The location of the camp would either be in Samarinda or Palembang. It is still a green zone there, in as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned and they also have adequate facilities to accommodate us,” he added.

#AFF

