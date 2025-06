Sydney FC have lured highly-rated teenager Akol Akon across the city divide from Isuzu UTE A-League rivals Western Sydney Wanderers in a “major coup”.Described as “one of Australian football’s hottest young prospects”, Akon has joined the Sky Blues on a three-year deal. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-transfer-news-sydney-fc-sign-akol-akon-from-western-sydney-wanderers-details/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

