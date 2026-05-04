The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia Spring 2026 has officially concluded with Maqna Esports Club (MEC) emerging as the definitive champions of the Malaysian arena. Throughout the competition, MEC demonstrated unparalleled dominance, maintaining their peak performance from the initial league stage through to the final moments of the Grand Finals.



The winning lineup, consisting of KEEM, FEXCRY, SYAMIL, VOKEY, and IFTAR, successfully proved that a strategic combination of fresh faces and seasoned veterans is the key to mastering the new era of Malaysian esports. As the newly crowned kings, the team secured the top prize of USD 12,250 and now prepares for their next major challenge at the PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 1: SEA Finals held in Thailand.

The battle for the podium remained intense until the very end, with Team 52 and AZ Slumber showcasing remarkable momentum to secure second and third place, respectively.





These top three teams have earned the prestigious honor of representing Malaysia on the regional stage, moving forward to the PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 1: SEA Finals.



While the competition was fierce, Vertice also delivered a standout performance on the final day, asserting their true potential by securing two Winner Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCD) and recording the highest point haul of the final round.



Despite their late-game surge, Vertice narrowly missed out on a top-three qualification spot by a slim margin of only five points.

A significant highlight of the tournament was the individual brilliance of MEC FEXCRY, who was officially named the Finals Most Valuable Player (FMVP).



In what is being hailed as a historic debut, this season marked the very first time FEXCRY has competed in a professional tournament, making his double-crown achievement of League MVP and FMVP even more remarkable.



His consistent firepower and role as MEC’s key player solidified his reputation as Malaysia’s rising star, earning him a USD 500 individual prize for his efforts.



The race for the FMVP title remained highly competitive, featuring top-tier talent such as AZ BOBBY, VRT KENNY, and the Team 52 duo of KIDDO and AISYY, all of whom pushed the boundaries of professional play in this new competitive era.

Beyond the digital arena, the tournament’s return to the physical space was marked by the resounding success of the official MEC Watch Party held at Sembang @ Jalan Sultan Ismail.

“The return of PMPL Malaysia has been a resounding success, and Maqna Esports Club’s victory is a testament to the incredible evolution of our local talent. Seeing a debutant like FEXCRY dominate the arena in his first-ever pro tournament and claim the FMVP title perfectly illustrates the synergy between experience and the next generation of pros that we aimed to highlight this season.



We are incredibly proud of MEC, Team 52, and AZ Slumber for their achievements, and we are confident they will represent Malaysia with pride at the PMGO S1 SEA Finals in Thailand.



For all the aspiring players inspired by FEXCRY’s journey, this is just the beginning; we encourage you to get ready and join the upcoming PMNC MY Fall Qualifiers to start your own professional career,” said Ashley Phuah, Product Manager of PUBG MOBILE Malaysia.

With the domestic season concluded, the focus now shifts to the international stage as Malaysia’s top trios prepare to face the best teams in Southeast Asia.

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