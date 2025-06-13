With just three months to go until the world’s greatest athletes take centre stage at the iconic Japan National Stadium, a new wave of tickets for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 will be released on Friday 20 June via the official ticketing website.Fans are urged to register for a ticket alert to notify them when the tickets go live, at: worldathleticstokyo25.com/en/ signup. Or head to the official ticketing website at 18:00 JST on Friday 20 June.

Demand for World Championships tickets has been high, and there are already sold-out sessions on 14, 19, 20 and 21 September. But following some updates to the stadium layout, the LOC has been able to introduce some additional tabled seating on the third tier. These will be available to purchase when the new wave of tickets are released on Friday 20 June.

