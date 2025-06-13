With just three months to go until the world’s greatest athletes take centre stage at the iconic Japan National Stadium, a new wave of tickets for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 will be released on Friday 20 June via the official ticketing website.Fans are urged to register for a ticket alert to notify them when the tickets go live, at: worldathleticstokyo25.com/en/
WCH Tokyo 25 announces additional ticket release and new seating category
