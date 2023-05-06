The national men’s indoor hockey squad edged Indonesia 3-2 to maintain an unbeaten run in the SEA Games competition today.

It was the Malaysians’ fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin format competition. However, both teams will once again face off in the final on Sunday in search of the gold medal.

Firdaus Omar (13th), Abdul Khaliq Hamirin (35th) and Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan (37th) scored for Malaysia, while Candra Prawesti (sixth) and Muhammad Firdaus (30th) replied for Indonesia.

National coach Hanip Che Halim said today’s win over Indonesia gave his side a psychological advantage going into the final.

“It was a good game and a good win. But the final will be a different ball game. We have to come up with some good tactics to win it,” Hanip said.

Like this: Like Loading...