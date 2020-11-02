Tampines Rovers moved up to the top of the AIA Singapore Premier League standings following their comfortable 2-0 win over former champions Albirex Niigata this week

With Baihakki Khaizan providing much of the stability at the heart of defence, Muhammad Syahrul Sazali gave Tampines the lead after 20 minutes as Jordan Webb then shot in from the spot in the 56th minute for the well-deserved win.

The win gave Tampines 12 points from five matches played – a point ahead of second-placed Albirex.

In the meantime, Lion City Sailors bounced back from defeat in their last match to beat Young Lions 5-0.

The Young Lions put up a strong performance in the first half to hold Lion City Sailors to a scoreless draw.

But an own goal from Jacob William Mahler just after the restart gave the Sailors the confidence they needed as the piled on four more goals through Adam Swandi (70th minute), Stipe Plazibat (76th and 82nd) and Gabriel Quak (90th) for the full points.

AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

Tampines Rovers beat Albirex Niigata 2-0

Lion City Sailors beat Young Lions 5-0

Tanjong Pagar United drew with Hougang United 0-0

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 Current Standings

