BAM President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria praised the spirit and determination exhibited by the eight national players ahead of their battle at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

All eight have been based under strict bubble conditions at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) where they are undergoing the final phase of their training.

Tan Sri Norza explained that after the immense challenges the players encountered due to the global pandemic, it had toughened them up to not give up in their quest to qualify for the Olympics.

“We noticed the combination of younger and senior players is complementary and beneficial to all of them. They are no longer professional or BAM players, but are a Malaysian team, all training together under one roof.

“I am very proud with the spirit and determination they are displaying. I’m confident the difficulties they endured earlier has toughened them up and they are now well prepared to face Tokyo 2020,” commented Tan Sri Norza.

He added that although Lee Zii Jia would be making his debut at the Olympics, the singles ace was clearly capable of managing the pressure and remaining focused to deliver a solid performance in Tokyo.

“Zii Jia faced an array of problems when he was at the Thailand Open, he realised just how difficult things could be.

“I feel he is capable and able to overcome the pressure and is well aware of the challenges ahead of him. After the All-England, I know that he is prepared and has formulated a gameplan to face Tokyo 2020.”

Tan Sri Norza visited the eight Tokyo-bound players who are in the final phase of their training at the ABM. The visit was carefully managed to ensure all procedures and SOPs were strictly adhered to avoid any possible COVID-19 infection.

He spent around 30 minutes following the training and provided words of encouragement to the players to remain focused on Tokyo. The badminton competition runs from July 23 to Aug 8.

THE TEAM

Men’s Singles: Lee Zii Jia

Women’s Singles: Soniia Cheah

Men’s Doubles: Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

Women’s Doubles: Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean

Mixed Doubles: Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying

