In celebration of one year to go until the start of competition, tickets for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are now on sale to the public. The event is set to take place July 15–24, 2022.

You can find ticketing information here and the link to buy tickets here. With event finals happening in all 10 evening sessions, plus many of the morning sessions, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

Ticketed competition will take place at the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, a world-class venue designed with one singular purpose: to elevate the sport of track & field. Every seat comes with a wow!

Price categories reflect the seating section location in the stadium, and pricing bands differ depending on the event finals contested per session. VIP Hospitality Experience is also available for purchase. Additional temporary seating will be added to maximize the number of fans who can attend.

Tickets will go fast. Don’t miss out on your chance to feel the glory of the WCH Oregon22 – buy now! – WORLD ATHLETICS

