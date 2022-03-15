Tanjong Pagar United are setting the early pace in the 2022 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) where they are currently at the top of the standings after three matches into the new season.

Their 5-3 win over Balestier Khalsa FC this week ensured them their second win of the season ahead of former champions Albirex Niigata on second and defending champions Lion City Sailors on third.

Tanjong Pagar made sure of the full points off Khairul Amri (10th minute), Blake Ricciuto (18th), Mirko Šugić (50th and 60th) and Reo Nishiguchi (82th) as Balestier knocked in the three goals through Kuraba Kondo (23rd), Ryoya Taniguchi (28th) and Shuhei Hoshino (32th).

As Albirex thumped the Young Lions 5-0, Lion City Sailors had a penalty from Kim Shin-wook in the 55th minute to thank for their close 1-0 win over Tampines Rovers FC.

2022 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Hougang United 3-2 Geylang International

Young Lions 0-5 Albirex Niigata

Balestier Khalsa 3-5 Tanjong Pagar United

Lion City Sailors 1-0 Tampines Rovers

