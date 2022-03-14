Football Australia are pleased to announce that Miles Downie has been appointed Head Coach of the Futsalroos ahead of the forthcoming AFF Futsal Championship to be contested in Bangkok, Thailand.

Downie, who has extensive experience in Australian and Asian Futsal, has been appointed initially through to the end of 2022.

Beyond his role as Head Coach of the Futsalroos, Downie will drive the development of Futsal in Australia to ensure that Futsal is more deeply integrated into Football Australia’s technical strategy and vision.

Downie is the current Head Coach of Futsal in New South Wales and has also acted as an Elite Futsal Fitness Instructor for the Asian Football Confederation since 2015.

