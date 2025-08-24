The Malaysian contingent delivered a breathtaking performance at the 2nd SEA Deaf Games 2025 today, shattering its 16-gold target with a stunning haul of six additional gold medals to cement its commanding position atop the overall standings with 21 gold medals.

The nation’s badminton, chess, and bowling squads rose to the occasion on Day 3, propelling the Malaysian contingent to unprecedented heights.

History was made on the badminton court as the mixed doubles pair of Edmund Teo and Boon Wei Ying clinched Malaysia’s crucial 16th gold—the medal that secured the national target—in a gripping final against Indonesia’s Christian Agustinus Abas and Dzakiyya Amalia Ma’ruf. After dominating the first game 21-7, the Malaysian duo dug deep in a fiercely contested second game, ultimately sealing a nail-biting 26-24 victory.

“This is the greatest moment of our careers— to deliver the gold that fulfilled Malaysia’s mission. We dedicate this win to everyone who has supported and motivated us to prove our worth to the nation,” said Boon Wei Ying.

The golden momentum continued as the women’s doubles pair of Boon Wei Ying and Foo Zu Tung added Malaysia’s 17th gold with a commanding 21-13, 21-7 victory over Indonesians Ghaniya Fadhlilatun Nisa and Dzakiyya Amalia Ma’ruf.

Over at the Ibis Styles Jakarta Mangga Dua Square, chess stars Loo Pin Xie and Ainur Ashikin Jupineh displayed superb synergy to win the mixed rapid event, securing Malaysia’s 18th gold medal.

The bowling arena erupted in jubilation as the national squad contributed three more golds, bringing the day’s total to an astounding 21 gold medals. The men’s trio of Mohd Zaidi, Ho Choon Seng and Mohd Firdaus struck first, followed by the women’s trio of Siong Mui Hong, Huwainan Danduan Abdullah, Siw Sing Hie. Mohd Firdaus then capped off the stellar day by winning the men’s All Event title with a remarkable 3,923 pinfalls.

An elated Chef de Mission, Sarkunan Balakrishnan, hailed the historic achievement: “Words cannot describe this feeling. Not only have we achieved our target—we’ve soared past the 20-gold mark. This victory belongs to our athletes, coaches, officials, stakeholders, and every supporter who stood by our deaf athletes.”

