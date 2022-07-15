Some 1900 athletes from 192 teams will descend on Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday 15 July for 10 days of incredible action at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, where World Athletics will once again run its world record programme.

Athletes who set a world record will be eligible* for a special award of US$100,000 offered by TDK and World Athletics’ #WeGrowAthletics initiative.

The performance must be an improvement on the existing World Athletics world record. Performances that equal the existing world record will not be eligible for a world record award.

USA’s Dalilah Muhammad in the 400m hurdles and the US mixed 4x400m team are two of the most recent recipients of a world record award, following their performances at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. There, in the Khalifa International Stadium, Muhammad clocked 52.16 to improve her own 400m hurdles mark that had been set in July 2019, while USA teams broke the mixed 4x400m world record twice in as many days with two different quartets – first clocking 3:12.42 in the heats and then 3:09.34 in the final.

Continuing TDK’s involvement with the world record programme, the Japanese electronics company will offer the award for men’s events. In line with World Athletics’ commitment to further advance gender equality in our sport, the women’s world record programme will be supported by World Athletics as part of its International Women’s Day #WeGrowAthletics pledge.

For the mixed 4x400m relay, the programme will be supported by both TDK and World Athletics – #WeGrowAthletics.

TDK’s involvement with the World Athletics Championships goes beyond the world record programme. Having been the main bib sponsor for men’s events for all 17 previous editions, TDK will maintain that involvement in Oregon.

QNB will be the main bib sponsor for women’s events at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.



Prize money



Aside from the world record programme, a total of US$8,498,000 in prize money will be on offer in Oregon.

As announced in June 2021, World Athletics has substantially increased the prize money for athletes at its flagship world championships, starting with the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

US$2 million has been ringfenced from the fines paid by the Russian Athletics Federation for breaching the sport’s anti-doping rules, to go directly to athletes in the form of prize money at the WCH Oregon22 and at the WCH Budapest 23.



The prize money in Oregon is as follows:

Individual events

Gold: US$70,000

Silver: US$35,000

Bronze: US$22,000

Fourth place: US$16,000

Fifth place: US$11,000

Sixth place: US$7000

Seventh place: US$6000

Eighth place: US$5000

Relays (per team)

Gold: US$80,000

Silver: US$40,000

Bronze: US$20,000

Fourth place: US$16,000

Fifth place: USD $12,000

Sixth place: US$8000

Seventh place: US$6000

Eighth place: US$4000

World Athletics



*The payment of prize money and bonuses is dependent upon the usual ratification process

Like this: Like Loading...