The TechcomBank Ironman 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been postponed to 2021.

With the tourist city of Da Nang still facing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, the postponement is the best decision to be made by event organisers.

The TechcomBank Ironman 70.3 Vietnam 2020 was supposed to be held on 8-9 May was rescheduled for 4-6 September.

The event will now be held on 7-9 May 2021.

Patrick Lange of Germany is the winner last year.

