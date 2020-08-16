The FA of Malaysia (FAM) are likely to extend the contract of Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, which expires 31 December this year.

With the AFF Suzuki Cup postponed to 2021, the FAM are currently in talks with Cheng Hoe on the extension.

“We will resolve the issue of the contract extension as soon as it is possible. The postponement of the AFF Suzuki Cup and also the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has certainly given us more time to discuss this issue with Cheng Hoe,” said Stuart Ramalingam, the General Secretary of the FAM.

“We have a good working relationship with Cheng Hoe and I believe that talks are heading in the right direction.”

