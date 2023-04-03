Ten-men Cebu claim top spot in PFL

Dynamic Herb Cebu FC began the month of April by going up to first place after a 3-1 win over Mendiola FC in an action-packed Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways last Saturday 01 April 2023 that saw both teams finishing with ten men.

The win saw Cebu go up to first place in the league standings with 43 points and extend their unbeaten streak of 17 matches heading into the Holy Week break.

“We only focused on what impact we can do in the match,” said Man of the Match Ouano.

