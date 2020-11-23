Terminators and Avengers took the lead on the opening day of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Mixed Team Championship here in Bukit Kiara.

Terminators grabbed a 7-4 win over Dominators while Avengers had to pull out all the stops before they were able to score a narrow 6-5 victory over Transformers.

Led by national No. 1 men’s singles Lee Zii Jia, Terminators was almost in full control as they made up for the first match disappointment to wrest control and score their first win of the competition.

Low Hang Yee-Nurfirdaus Azman failed to give the first point to Teminators when they fell to a 7-15, 12-15 loss at the hands of Aaron Chia-Ng Eng Cheong.

But Terminators was quick to grab the equalizer soon after in the women’s doubles when Chow Mei Kuan-Pearly Tan overcame M. Thinaah-Teoh Mei Xing 15-11, 15-12.

Dominators then regained a 2-1 lead after Hoo Pang Roon-Shevon Lai won 15-13, 8-15, 11-5 over Chen Tang Jie-Lai Pei Jing.

Men’s singles Ong Zhen Yi overcame Ong Ken Yon 15-9, 15-13 to draw the game at 2-2.

Soniia Cheah put Dominators ahead 3-2 after winning over Lee Ying Ying in straight set 15-9, 15-10 as mixed doubles pair of Muhd ​​Haikal Nazri-Low Yeen Yuan then drew level once again after defeating Goh Boon Zhe-Cheng Su Yin 15-12, 16-14.

It was Terminators’ turn to take the lead at 4-3 when Lee Shun Yang defeated Lim Chong King 15-12, 15-14 before women’s singles, Siti Nurshuhaini contributed the point for Terminators to surge ahead at 5- 3 when she scored a straight set victory over Tan Zhing Yi 15- 14, 15-14.

Zii Jia then calmly contributed Terminators’ sixth point after defeating Ng Tze Yong 15-10, 15-13.

Terminators trio of Goh Soon Huat, Low Han Yee and Wyman Goh – playing in the newly introduced men’s three discipline – could not get past Aaron Chia, Lwi Sheng Hao and Ng Eng Cheong when they fell to a 13-15, 15-13, 9-11 defeat for Dominators to close the gap at 4-6.

However, the women’s trio of Chow Mei Kuan, Lai Pei Jing and Pearly Tan secured Terminator’s seventh point after beating defeating M. Thinaah, Teoh Mei Xing and Yap Cheng Wen 15-11, 15-14.

“The main purpose of this competition was to bring the relationship between the senior players and the youth players closer. So, the spirit and the atmosphere in the competition was quite lively.

“I am confident with my teammates. Whatever match we play, I know that we will give our best. After making some positional changes and having a discussion with the players, we managed to deliver some surprises,” said Zii Jia.

On the other hand, the competition between Avengers and Transformers was quite intense throughout the 11 matches played.

Avengers’ took their first point through captain Soh Wooi Yik whose partnership with Chia Wei Jie saw them getting the better of Chang Yee Jun-Nur Izzuddin 15-13, 13-15, 11-10.

But Lee Meng Yean-Toh Ee Wei missed the opportunity to widen the gap when they fell to Vivian Hoo-Yap Ling 12-15, 15-8 7-11 to put the score at 1-1.

Goh Soon Huat then put Avengers ahead 2-1 after his pairing with Cheah Yee See saw them beating Yap Roy King-Peck Yen Wei in straight-set 15-10, 15-8.

Men’s singles Cheam June Wei made it 3-1 for Avengers following his 15-11, 11-15, 11-10 win over Justin Hoh.

S. Kisona then narrowed the gap for Transformers at 2-3 after overcoming Myisha Mohd Khairul 15-9, 15-11 before mixed doubles pair Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi-Cheng Su Hui beat Rayner Beh Chun Meng-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan 15-14, 15-12 to tie both teams at three points apiece.

Leong Jun Hao put Transformers in the lead for the first time at 4-3 after winning over Shaqeem Eiman 15-9, 15-11.

However, Eoon Qi Xuan re-ignited the challenge for Avengers when she coasts past Khor Jing Wen 15-13, 15-8 to put the score back on level 4-4.

Jacky Kok Jing Hong put the Avengers back in the lead 5-4 after defeating Aidil Sholeh 15-12, 8-15, 11-7 before the men’s trio of Goh Soon Huat, Soh Wooi Yik and Tee Kai Woon won over Chang Yee Jee, Man Chong Wei and Nur Izzuddin 15-10, 10-15, 11-7 to put the score at 6-4.

Peck Yen Wei, Vivian Hoo and Yap Ling then stole the last point for Transformers after edging out Cheah Yee See, Goh Jin Wei and Lee Meng Yean 12-15, 15 – 11, 10-11.

But it was too late to deny the victory in favour of Avengers.

“I think this team event is very interesting because there is rarely an opportunity for us and the teenagers to interact together.

“The match was very intense from the start but the atmosphere here was quite lively. We have won the match today and hope to win again tomorrow, “said Wooi Yik.

The BAM Mixed Team Championship is held from 23 to 25 November 2020 at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM), Bukit Kiara.

The four teams are Terminators, Avengers, Transformers and Dominators with each team to be managed by a coaching staff.

Each team consists of 31 senior and junior players.

RESULTS

AVENGERS – TRANSFORMERS (6-5)

MD Chia Weijie/Soh Wooi Yik – Chang Yee Jun/Nur Izzuddin (15-13 13-15 11-10) 1-0

WD Lee Meng Yean/Toh Ee Wei – Vivian Hoo/Yap Ling (12-15, 15-8, 7-11) 0-1

XD1 Goh Soon Huat/Cheah Yee See – Yap Roy King/Peck Yen Wei (15-10, 15-8) 1-0

MS1 Cheam June Wei – Justin Hoh Shou Wei (15-11, 11-15, 11-10) 1-0

WS1 Myisha Mohd Khairul – S. Kisona (9-15, 11-15) 0-1

XD2 Rayner Beh Chun Meng/Valeree Siow Zi Xuan – Wan Muhd Arif Wan Junaidi/Cheng Su Hui (14-15, 12-15) 0-1

MS2 Shaqeem Eiman – Leong Jun Hao (9-15, 11-15) 0-1

WS2 Eoon Qi Xuan – Khor Jing Wen (15-13, 15-8) 1-0

MS3 Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Aidil Sholeh (15-12, 8-15, 11-7) 1-0

3’s (M) – Goh Soon Huat+Soh Wooi Yik+Tee Kai Woon –

Chang Yee Jun+Man Wei Chong+Nur Izzuddin (15-11, 10-15, 11-7) 1-0

3’s (W) Cheah Yee See+Goh Jin Wei+Lee Meng Yean –

Peck Yen Wei+Vivian Hoo+Yap Ling (15-12, 11-15, 10-11) 0-1

TERMINATORS – DOMINATORS (7-4)

MD Low Hang Yee/Nurfirdaus Azman – Aaron Chia/Ng Eng Cheong (7-15, 12-15) 0-1

WD Chow Mei Kuan/Pearly Tan – M. Thinaah/Teoh Mei Xing (15-11 15-12) 1-0

XD1 Chen Tang Jie/Lai Pei Jing – Hoo Pang Ron/Shevon Lai (13-15, 15-8, 5-11) 0-1

MS1 Ong Zhen Yi – Ong Ken Yon (15-9, 15-13) 1-0

WS1 Lee Ying Ying – Soniia Cheah (9-15, 10-15) 0-1

XD2 Muhd Haikal Nazri/Low Yeen Yuan – Goh Boon Zhe/Cheng Su Yin (15-12, 16-14) 1-0

MS2 Lee Shun Yang – Lim Chong King (15-12, 15-14) 1-0

WS2 Siti Nurshuhaini Azman – Tan Zhing Yi (15-14, 15-14) 1-0

MS3 Lee Zii Jia – Ng Tze Yong (15-10, 15-13) 1-0

3’s (M) – Goh Soon Huat +Low Han Yee+Wyman Goh – Aaron Chia+Lwi Sheng Hao+Ng Eng Cheong (13-15, 15-13, 9-11) 0-1

3’s (W) – Chow Mei Kuan +Lai Pei Jing+Pearly. Tan – M. Thinaah +Teoh Mei Xing+Yap Cheng Wen (15-11, 15-14) 1-0

Like this: Like Loading...