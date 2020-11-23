Former Malaysia head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal leads the three shortlisted candidates for the post of head coach of Brunei Darussalam.

The other two candidates are Gerd Zeise, the former head coach of Myanmar and also Michael Weiss, the former manager of the Philippines national team.

“We have already completed the technical evaluation of all the candidates and these three coaches have met the technical criteria which have been set,” said Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD).

“Other than the fact that the AFF Suzuki Cup is just months away, there’s also the financial consideration which we have to take into account.

“But one thing for sure is that we will make an official announcement on this matter soon.”

Rajagobal is a familiar name in the region after having led Malaysia to the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2010 and the SEA Games gold medal in men’s football in 2009 in Laos.

Zeise had led the Myanmar Under-20 team to the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015 and had also served as the Myanmar head coach from 2015 to 2018.

Weisse was with the Philippines U23 team in 2011 before serving as the head coach from 2011 to 2014.

