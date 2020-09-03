Thailand government TV station NBT2HD will broadcast Thai League 1 matches starting from the end of October onwards.

This was announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai this week.

The FA of Thailand (FAT) have a contract with TrueVisions which concludes on 25 October 2020 – as stipulated in the contract.

Anucha, who oversees the Public Relations Department, said that the government’s TV station NBT2HD will broadcast Thai League 1 games from 31 October 2020 to 14 March 2021.

The move came after the station struck a deal with new Thai league broadcast rights holder Zense Entertainment.

“This proves that the government gives importance to and support football and other sports,” said Anucha to Bangkok Post.

The Thai League 1 season has been suspended since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will resume on 12 September 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...