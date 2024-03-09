Thai Son Nam underlined their intention to win their second HDBank National Futsal Championship in two years when they scored an important victory in a top-of-the-table clash.

The defending champions scored a crucial 3-1 win over Thai Son Bac when they had to come back from a goal down after Le Quang Vinh had scored the lead for the visitors after just ten minutes.

But Nguyen Thinh Phat would play a brilliant role for Thai Son Nam where his 18th minute finish put both teams back on level terms before nailing the second goal in the 23rd minute for the 2-1 lead.

With Thai Son Bac then opting to use power play soon after, Thai Son Nam then made full use of the opportunity to steal the third goal of the game through Tran Thai Huy in the very last minute of play.

The HDBank Futsal Championship 2024 will take a break to make way for the Vietnam national team’s participation in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The tournament will resume on 1 June 2024.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Tan Hiep Hung 0-0 Saigon Titans

Thai Son Nam 3-1 Thai Son Bac

Luxury Ha Long 0-10 Sahako

Sanvinest Khanh Hoa 2-1 Hanoi

