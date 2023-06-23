Thai Son Nam-Ho Chi Minh City have been crowned champions of the Vietnam Women’s Futsal Championship 2023 after beating Phong Phu Ha Nam 6-0 in the final.

Not leaving anything to chance following the 2-2 deadlock earlier in the group stage, Thai Son Nam smashed in two quick goals in the 14th minute through Dinh Thị Ngọc Han.

Two minutes later, Ngoc Han completed her hat trick when she made good on the pass from Ngoc Hoa before she made it 4-0 for Thai Son Nam just before the break.

And while Phong Phu Nam tried hard to get back into the game in the second half, Ngoc Han and Thanh Ngan then finished off two more goals for the final scoreline.

In the meantime, HCM City beat Hanoi 2-1 to finish third.

VIETNAM WOMEN’S FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Thai Son Nam – Ho Chi Minh City

RUNNERS-UP: Phong Phu Ha Nam

THIRD: Ho Chi Minh City

STYLE AWARD: Thai Son Nam – Ho Chi Minh City

BEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Trinh Nguyen Thanh Hang (No. 9, Thai Son Nam – Ho Chi Minh City)

PLAYER WITH THE MOST GOALS IN THE TOURNAMENT: Dinh Thi Ngoc Han (No. 11, Thai Son Nam – Ho Chi Minh City, 9 goals)

BEST GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Ngo Nguyen Thuy Linh (No. 16, Thai Son Nam – HCMC)

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...