Melbourne Victory are through to the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final for the seventh time in club history, equalling the competition’s all-time record set by bitter rivals Sydney FC.

And that’s not the only record held by the Sky Blues that Victory can equal on Saturday night; an upset win over Central Coast Mariners in the 2023-24 Grand Final at Industree Group Stadium would take Victory’s total Championship count to five – level with Sydney FC at the top of the Isuzu UTE A-League leaderboard.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/melbourne-victory-grand-final-history-2024-central-coast-mariners/

