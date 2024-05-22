National top mixed pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei cleared their early hurdles to check into the second round of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2024 at Axiata Arena today.

Top seed Chen-Toh, who had a disastrous outing in last year’s edition when they were shown the exit in the very first round, advanced to the second round following a straight-game win over Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong 21-12, 21-14 in 32 minutes.

They will be up against India’s Reddy B. Sumeeth-Reddy Sikki, who made it to the next stage after defeating Lui Chun Wai/FU Chi Yan of Hong Kong China in another encounter.

“We’re thankful to fans and spectators who came in early to the arena to support us today. We’re truly highly motivated and gave our best to make it to the next round,” said Toh after the match.

Meanwhile, Choong Hon Jian/Go Pei Kee’s challenge in the tournament came to an end when they lost their first-round encounter to Korean mixed pair Wang Chan/Shin Seung Chan.

The Malaysian young mixed pair put up a strong fight in the first game before losing 21-19, 21-16 in 44 minutes.

In the women’s singles, K. Letshanaa’s campaign was halted after she was sent packing by China’s Han Yue, losing 21-14, 21-9 to the tournament’s top seed in 33 minutes.

