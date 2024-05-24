The line-up of eight all-female match racing teams have been confirmed for the 2024 Nordea Women’s Trophy from to take place from 1-6 July on the island of Marstrand, Sweden. Hosted by GKSS (Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club), the event joins the 2024 Women’s World Match Racing Tour as an official stage and will take place alongside the 30th edition of the long-running GKSS Match Cup Sweden, a founding event of the World Match Racing Tour since 2000.

Heading the all-star line-up for this year’s Nordea Women’s Trophy are defending event champion and Women’s World Match Racing Tour champions Anna Östling and her WINGS team from Sweden. France’s Pauline Courtois, two-time Women’s Match Racing World Champion will also be in Marstrand with her Match in Pink Normandy Elite team.

Also joining the line-up are New Zealand’s Celia Willison/ Edge Women’s Match, and Megan Thomson/ 2.0 Racing. Thomson and crew won the third stage of the Women’s WMRT at the Normandy Match Cup in Le Havre last weekend.

“We are super excited to get to Marstrand in July” commented Thomson. “We have been doing a lot of match racing events this year already and we are sailing well, Marstrand is a fantastic venue and we are looking forward to competing.”

Completing the line-up are Julia Aartsen and her Out of the Box Team from the Netherlands, Kristine Mauritzen and her Seagulls team from Denmark, Renee Groeneveld from the Netherlands and Martina Carlsson from Sweden.

“For us at GKSS, it is very important to show the sports world that we are engaged in an equal sport, where men and women have the same opportunities to compete at the highest level and at the finest sailing arena in the world. We are delighted Nordea has joined us as sponsor of the Nordea Women’s Trophy and we look forward to welcoming these world class women’s match racing teams to Marstrand in July.” – GKSS Manager Thomas Rahm

“We are thrilled to add the Nordea Women’s Trophy as an official stage of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour. GKSS have been long term partners of the World Match Racing Tour for over 20 years, and we congratulate the club on their commitment in growing women’s match racing and on an international stage.” – WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance

Nordea Women’s Trophy Entries

Anna Östling SWE (World Sailing Rank #1) Pauline Courtois FRA (World Sailing Rank #2) Celia Willison NZL (World Sailing Rank #3) Megan Thomson NZL (World Sailing Rank #4) Julia Aartsen NED (World Sailing Rank #8) Kristine Mauritzen DEN (World Sailing Rank #10) Renee Groeneveld NED (World Sailing Rank #21) Martina Carlsson SWE (World Sailing Rank #47)

Women’s World Sailing Ranking at 1 May 2024

For more information on the Nordea Women’s Trophy, gkssmatchcupsweden.se

For more information on the Women’s World Match Racing Tour, womenswmrt.com

