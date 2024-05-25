In partnership with Boost Mobile and the Central Coast Council, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has boosted the capacity of Industree Group Stadium for the Isuzu UTE A-League 2024 Grand Final.

Due to high demand, Boost Mobile has come to the party to help give more people the opportunity to attend tonght’s epic Grand Final between the Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-grand-final-latest-news-crowd-record-expected/

