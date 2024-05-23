Georg Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost) has won Stage 17 of the 107th Giro d’Italia, the 159 km long Selva di Val Gardena/Wolkenstein in Gröden-Passo Brocon. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) finished second and third respectively.

Steinhouser “I can’t believe it. I thought I had good legs during Stage 8”.

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Georg Steinhauser said: “This is something unbelievable. Already on stage 8, I realised I had good legs and I thought I might be able to win a stage. The queen stage to Livigno was an incredible day. My third place already made my Giro successful.

And today, already when I rode to the sign on, I said to myself maybe I’ll win today. I went from the beginning in the breakaway. It was strange because we got caught. Then I decided to try again. I did and it worked out. The roads were wet and slippery. I was nervous on the last climb. I knew I had to push all the way to the finish. I heard that Pogačar was attacking but I was already with 2km to go. Let’s hope this is the beginning of a big career”.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Georg Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost) – 159 km in 4h28’51”, av speed 35.484 km/h

2 – Tadej Počacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 1’24”

3 – Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) at 1’42”

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Počacar (UAE Team Emirates)

2 – Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora – Hansgrohe) at 7’42”

3 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 8’04”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are produced and designed by CASTELLI.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)



Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA Italian Trade Agency – Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)



Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)



Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/1999, sponsored by Eataly – Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

