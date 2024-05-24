Singapore head coach Tsutomu Ogura announced his 27-man squad for the final group matches in the second-round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 calling it ‘the right squad for these two matches.’

In Group C, Singapore will take on South Korea on 6 June 2024 at the National Stadium before the final game in the group against Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium five days later.

“Many good players are playing in the Singapore Premier League and overseas. I choose the squad that I think is best for the immediate challenge, which in this case is against South Korea and Thailand. This doesn’t mean that those not picked in this window are not important,” said Ogura.

“We have a small pool of local professional players and as far as I’m concerned, they are all important for us to progress as a national team. Each match we play has its challenges, and for me, it is about picking a team for each specific challenge. This is the right squad for these two matches, but in the next window, there will be other challenges and perhaps a different squad.”

After four matches, Singapore are at the bottom of Group C with just one point with South Korea leading with ten points.

Second is China with seven points and Thailand third with four points.

The team will start centralised training on 27 May 2024.

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...