MALAYSIA are assured of a place in Sunday’s mixed doubles finals with top seed Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and husband-wife pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai setting up an all-Malaysian semifinals of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2024 tomorrow.

Tang Jie/Ee Wei had earlier booked their semifinal slot after overpowering compatriot Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing 21-19, 21-14 sealed in 39 minutes.

Goh/Shevon, however, had to endure an energy-sapping three-game battle, clawing their way back after a game down before defeating Indonesia pair Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 12-21, 21-17, 21-17 in 70 minutes.

It was the pair’s first win in three meetings over the Indonesians this year, having lost to Rehan/Lisa Ayu in the German Open quarterfinals and Thailand Masters (Round of 16).

Tang Jie/Ee Wei meanwhile endured a close duel in the first game but remained in control in the second to seal the match.

“So far, we’re quite satisfied with our performance but need to improve in certain areas, especially our mental strength in facing challenging situations,” said Tang Jie.

World No.18 Shevon and Soon Huat, despite carrying a hip injury, made up for their disappointment of losing in the first round in last year’s edition.

Earlier, India’s top women’s shuttler Pusarla V Sindhu produced one of her best performances to brush aside top seed Han Yue of China in a pulsating three-game women’s singles clash to qualify for her first semifinals of the year.

The Olympic medallist took control of the first game from the start to win 21-13 but Han Yue charged back strongly in the second, winning 21-14 to force a decider. Sindhu however, was in total control in the third game, taking a commanding 11 -3 lead at the interval before wrapping up the match 21-12 in 55 minutes, her sixth win over Han Yue in six meetings and her semifinal consecutive appearance in the Perodua Malaysia Masters.

Results (morning)

Women’s Singles:

[5] Pusarla V Sindhu (IND) bt [1] Han Yue (CHN) 21-13, 14-21, 21-12

[2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) bt Gao Fang Jie (CHN) 23-21, 21-17

[6] Zhang Yi Man (CHN) bt Ashmita Chaliha (IND) 21-10, 21-15

Mixed Doubles:

[1] Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (MAS) bt [8] Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing (MAS) 21-19, 21-14

[4] Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai (MAS) v [7] Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 12-21, 21-17, 21-17

[3] Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari (INA) bt [6] Dejan Ferdinansyah/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA) 21-9, 18-21, 21-8

[2] Mathias Christiansen/Alexandrea Boje (DEN) bt [5] Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (CHN) 21-5, 21-18

Semifinals Match ups (Saturday, 25 May):

Women’s Singles:

[5] Pusarla V Sindhu (IND) v Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA)/Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA)

[6] Zhang Yi Man (CHN) v [2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)

Mixed Doubles:

[1] Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (MAS) vs [4] Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai (MAS)

[3] Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari (INA) vs [2] Mathias Christiansen/Alexandrea Boje (DEN)

