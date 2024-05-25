SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – MAY 25: Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, battles with Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, and Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, at the start of the race during the Shanghai E-Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday May 25, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans’ pulls off a final-lap manoeuvre to claim victory in Round 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Shanghai E-Prix, seizing the win from TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein as the Championship returns to China for the first time in more than four years.

Starting from third on the grid, Evans quickly moved to the front by lap 7, overtaking polesitter Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE) and Nissan’s Oliver Rowland. Evans also took on both Porsches of Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa, as the duo worked in tandem through ATTACK MODE to maintain track position and manage their energy levels effectively.

As the race progressed, the top six drivers jockeyed for position, aiming to avoid the mid-pack chaos and secure a shot at the podium. By the halfway mark on lap 16, the Porsches, led by Wehrlein and closely followed by Evans, dominated the field, running nose-to-tail with minimal separation.

On lap 19, Evans, with a slight energy advantage, overtook da Costa in Sector 1. Meanwhile, Championship leader Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing managed to climb to fourth by Lap 23, boasting a significant energy reserve over the leaders.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) briefly joined the lead group, but the Jaguars’ superior energy management soon became evident. Cassidy overtook da Costa for third as the laps dwindled.

With Wehrlein facing a two-percent energy deficit to the Jaguars, he employed every defensive tactic to fend off Evans and Cassidy. The decisive moment came on the final lap when Evans, after a failed attempt at the hairpin, executed a daring outside pass on Wehrlein to take the lead. Evans maintained this position to the finish line, while Cassidy’s last-second challenge on Wehrlein saw him settle for third, narrowly avoiding a late surge from Rowland.

Rounding out the top ten was da Costa in fifth, Dennis sixth, followed by Vergne who dropped to seventh despite starting from pole. Nyck de Vries secured his first points for Mahindra by finishing eighth. Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Günther and Envision Racing’s Sébastien Buemi crossed the line ninth and tenth respectively. Though a subsequent penalty for Günther promoted DS PENSKE’s Stoffel Vandoorne into the points.

This latest performance from the Jaguar TCS Racing team propels Cassidy to the top of the Drivers’ standings with 155 points, ahead of Wehrlein’s 142 and Rowland’s 130. Jaguar TCS Racing also extends its lead in the Teams’ FIA World Championship standings by 66 points, with three wins in the last four races.

The excitement continues tomorrow with Round 12 of the Shanghai E-Prix, 26th May.

Results are subject to an FIA post-race investigation. For latest updates, see here.

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Super happy, but it was not an easy race to manage. Starting towards the front can be good, it can be bad, but I think we managed it well. I thought I got into the lead at the right time, but actually Pascal [Wehrlein] kind of caught me napping a bit into Turn 8 and he put his nose up and then had another go at me. I’m surprised they didn’t get anything for going off track and passing me, so we have to look at that afterwards.

“I had the energy advantage so I just wanted to bide my time and hopefully let the race come to me, and it did so yeah, super stoked to get this one three for [Jaguar TCS Racing Team]. Great points for our championship, it was a good one.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, said:

“Yeah, it was a tough race. I think in the end, we went to the lead a bit too early and for a bit too long. I think that’s where [Mitch] Evans and also the others could build a bit of an energy advantage. I think in the past we’ve been a bit too conservative, and maybe today a bit too aggressive.

“On the last lap, and because of defending, my target [dropped] so I had to coast quite early. That’s how Mitch overtook me into Turn 1. Tough fight in the last lap with the drivers because Mitch clearly tried to slow me down so that Nick could pass me. A few contacts, but that’s how it is, I think it was hard but fair.

“I think we did what we could do. We kept it clean, and a well-deserved podium for the team.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“It was a nice race today, awesome to get a one-three! I had the energy to win for sure, but it wasn’t my decision so it’s okay.”

LOCAL CELEBRITIES PIYOU AND BAJIE DIVE INTO FORMULA E THRILLS AT SHANGHAI E-PRIX DOUBLE-HEADER

Local celebrities PiYou and Bajie joined the excitement of Shanghai’s E-Prix double-header this weekend, immersing themselves in a series of activities over two days. They participated in garage tours, meet-and-greets with teams and drivers from DS Penske, Maserati, Envision, and Nissan, and took a thrilling lap in the Porsche Taycan driven by Andretti’s very own Jake Dennis.

On Friday, they watched shakedown in the Jaguar garage and met with winner Mitch Evans, who shared valuable tips and tricks ahead of their GEN3 drive on race day. PiYou and Bajie showcased their skills by expertly handling the GEN3 car around the Shanghai circuit, getting a small taste of the skills it takes to be a Formula E driver.

Additionally, PiYou enjoyed the qualifying session from the ERT garage and watched the race from Andretti, while Bajie experienced qualifying from the ABT Cupra garage, both fully immersing themselves in the world of the electric championship.

