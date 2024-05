Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii has announced the list of 27 players to prepare for their final two Group C matches of the second-round qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Thais are penned to play China away on 6 June 2024 at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Centre Stadium before taking Singapore at home at the Rajamangala Stadium five days later.

THAILAND NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Patiwat Khammai (True Bangkok United)

Saranon Anuin (Singha Chiang Rai United)

Somporn Yos (Port Authority FC)

DEFENDERS

Theerathon Bunmathan (Buriram United)

Sasalak Haiprakon (Buriram United)

Thanabun Kesarat (Port Authority FC)

Suphanan Burirat (Port Authority FC)

Chalermsak Akkhee (Port Authority FC)

Kritsada Kaman (BG Pathum United)

Santiphap Channhom (BG Pathum United)

Suphan Thongsong (True Bangkok United)

Elias Dolo (Bali United)

MIDFIELDERS

Chanathip Songkrasin (BG Pathum United)

Sarach Yooyen (BG Pathum United)

Weerathep Pomphan (True Bangkok United)

Supachoke Sarachat (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo)

Bodin Phala (Port Authority FC)

Irfan Dolo (Uthai Thani FC)

Anan Yodsangwan (Lamphun Warriors)

Akaraphong Phumwiset (Lamphun Warriors)

Peeradon Chamrasamee (Buriram United)

Charoensak Wongkorn (Muangthong United)

STRIKERS

Teerasil Dangda (BG Pathum United)

Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)

Suphanat Mueanta (OH Leuven Club)

Teerasak Poeiphimai (Port Authority FC)

Pramet Ajwilai (Muang Thong United)

