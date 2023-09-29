Thailand and the Philippines are in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Football event at the Asian Games 2022 currently ongoing in Hangzhou, China.

Following the end of the group stage, the five group winners – China, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, Japan and South Korea confirmed their slots to the next round.

The best three runners-up teams were then selected with Thailand and the Philippines joining Uzbekistan to the knockout stage.

But Thailand and the Philippines’ continued progress in the competition is dependent on whether they can overcome two of the biggest teams there.

Thailand will be up against host China while the Philippines will take on Japan.

The other quarterfinal matches will see Chinese Taipei playing Uzbekistan while South Korea will face North Korea.

All matches will be played later today at Linping and Wenzhou.

#AFF

#Changsuek

#PFF

