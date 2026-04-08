Thailand kept their nerves intact to win Group A of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 after beating Vietnam 4-2 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province tonight.

Rakphol Sainetngam’s men took a 2-0 lead at the end of an intense first-half through Itticha Prapaphan in the 16th minute and Sarawut Phalapruk in the 20th minute.

The match went up a gear after the break, where, after Mintada Piromyu had put Thailand 3-0 in front in the 23rd minute, Vietnam replied with their first goal from Tu Minh Quang moments later.

Nguyen Da Hai then narrowed the exchange to 3-2 with Vietnam’s second goal in the 35th minute.

However, an own goal from Vo Ngoc Anh in the very last minute of play gifted Thailand the group win.

In the semifinals in two days, Thailand will take on Australia, while Vietnam will play Indonesia.

In the meantime, Timor-Leste served a surprise to upstage Myanmar 4-2 in their final game of Group A.

The Timorese scored three goals in a five-minute blitz through Ruben Borges in the fourth minute and a quick double from Rivaldo Ribeiro and Joel Fernandes, all in the same ninth minute.

Myanmar scored their only goal in the game through Hae Mat Htay in the 23rd minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

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