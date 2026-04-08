Former champions Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang advanced to the second round without taking to the court after receiving a walkover from Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang-heng/Yang Po-han.

Top seeds Kim Won-ho/Seo Seung-jae made a strong start, brushing aside India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan/M. R. Arjun21-7, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

Second seeds and defending champions Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik also progressed comfortably, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Olympic champion Wang Chi-lin 21-15, 21-15. The Malaysians will next face China’s Hu Leiyuan/Lin Xiangyi for the first time.

However, it was a disappointing day for Malaysia’s other seeded pairs. Sixth seeds Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun bowed out after falling to China’s He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu 21-18, 18-21, 18-21.

Seventh seeds Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also crashed out in a tight three-game battle, losing 11-21, 21-18, 22-24 to Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitsmorn/Worrapol Thongsa-Nga.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi advanced alongside Indonesia’s fifth seeds Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Sohibul Fikri, who will meet China’s Chen Boyang/Liu Yi for a place in the quarterfinals.

Women’s doubles: Seeds progress smoothly, no early casualties

All seeded pairs progressed safely into the second round, led by defending champions and top seeds Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning and second seeds Pearly Tan/M. Thinaah.

Liu/Tan overcame Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-11, 21-19, while Pearly/Thinaah eased past Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan/Yau Mau Ying 21-14, 21-11.

Third seeds and former champions Baek Ha-na/Lee So-hee will face Indonesia’s Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, while China’s Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian hold a favourable head-to-head edge ahead of their clash with Indonesia’s Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum.

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