Thailand were crowned champions of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 after they smashed Australia 9-2 in the final at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization Central Stadium.

The Thais put up a more compact performance than the side which had lost to Australia in the opening tie when they raced to a 5-0 lead at the break off goals from Terdsak Charoenphong (7th minute), Supawut Thueaklang (9th and 13th), Alongkorn Chanporn (14th) and Panat Kittiphanuwong (15th).

The rest of the goals for Thailand were scored by Chanporn (31st), Kittiphanuwong (36th), Thueanklang (38th) and Athipong Munphlai (40th).

Australi’s goals were scored by Sherwin Adele in the 28th minute and Wade Giovenali in the 35th minute.

In the meantime, Afghanistan emerged third after beating Malaysia 3-2 in the classification match – off a brace from Akbar Kazemi.

Mahadir Harahap Khairuddin gave the Malaysians the lead after just four minutes before Mehram Gholami then equalised four minutes later.

Then it was Afghanistan who went ahead in the 17th minute through Akbar Kazemi as Danial Dain then replied for Malaysia in the 17th minute.

In the second half, Akbar Kazemi then delivered the winner for Afghanistan right at the half hour mark.

