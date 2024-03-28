Malaysia finished fourth in the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 after conceding a 3-2 loss to Afghanistan in the classification match that was played at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization Central Stadium.

Mahadir Harahap Khairuddin gave Malaysia the lead after just four minutes before Mehram Gholami then equalised four minutes later.

Then it was Afghanistan who went ahead in the 17th minute through Akbar Kazemi as Danial Dain then replied for Malaysia in the 17th minute.

In the second half, Akbar Kazemi then delivered the winner for Afghanistan right at the half hour mark.

