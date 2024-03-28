Host Vietnam were held to a 2-2 draw by New Zealand in their opening tie of the 2024 International Futsal Tournament that was held yesterday at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium.

A left foot finish from Van Tien in the 9th minute gave Vietnam the lead as New Zealand then replied with Rahan Ali’s equaliser just three minutes later.

But Vietnam would end the first half on top with Duc Hoa providing the lay up in the 16th minute for Thai Huy to finish.

It took New Zealand just two minutes to regain the lead in the second half when Rahan Ali was just in the right position to put both teams back on level.

Even with power play, the 2-2 score stood all the way to the finish.

In the meantime, Morocco beat Iran 5-4 in an earlier match.

The next matchday will be on 30 March 2024 with Iran taking on New Zealand and Morocco playing Vietnam.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...