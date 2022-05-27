The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have confirmed the FA of Thailand (FAT) as the host Member Association (MA) for the upcoming AFC Women’s Club Championship™ – Pilot Tournament in the East region.

In addition, the match schedule has also been finalised with the three teams in the East – Taichung Blue Whale FC from Chinese Taipei and Myanmar’s ISPE Women FC alongside a club from Thailand to be decided by June 2022 – scheduled to compete from 15 to 21 August 2022.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_club_championship/news/thailand_to_host_the_afc_women%E2%80%99s_club_championship_2022%E2%84%A2_%E2%80%93_pilot_tournament_east.html

#AFF

#FAT

