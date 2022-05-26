Thomas Dooley is appreciative of his re-appointment as the head coach of the Philippines national team as he extended his gratitude for the trust that the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have heaped on him.

“I’m honored to take responsibility to bring the team back where they belong,” said Dooley. “Thank you to the PFF for the trust you have in me.”

Dooley will be taking charge of the Philippines which will see action in the qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup on 8-14 June 2022 in Mongolia.

Dooley will be in his second stint with the Azkals with the first from 2014 until 2018 when he steered the team to their first Asian Cup qualification for the first time ever.

“We would like to welcome Dooley back to the team,” said PFF President Mariano Araneta, Jr.

“We trust that he can take the team to greater heights in his second stint as head coach. We wish him and the team well as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers next month.”

In Mongolia, the Philippines will be up against the host, Palestine, and Yemen.

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...