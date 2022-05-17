Thailand will take on Vietnam in a winner takes all finale of the women’s Futsal event of the 31st SEA Games in two days at the Ha Nam Gymnasium.

At the end of the second matchday of the event earlier today, both Thailand and Vietnam are on the same six points from two matches played although the latter leads the standings on a better goal difference.

And today, Thailand pummeled Myanmar 4-0 as Vietnam crushed Malaysia 4-1.

Paerploy Huajaipetch struck a brace (9th and 17th minute) as two own goals from Myanmar’s Aye Aye Htwe (7th) and Nant May Thazin (24th) settled things for Thailand.

On the other hand, Vietnam had a brace each from Bui Thi Trang (15th and 29th minute) and Trinh Nguyen Thanh Hang (18th and 31st) to thank for their comfortable lead.

And while the Malaysian girls managed to pull a goal back in the 34th minute through Siti Asnidah Zamri, it was not enough to stage a fightback as the score stayed all the way to the end.

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FUTSAL

RESULTS

Thailand 4-0 Myanmar

Malaysia 1-4 Vietnam

