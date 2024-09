Thailand found France too hot to handle as the Southeast Asian side lost 5-2 in their FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 last-16 tie.Defeat meant that Thailand had fallen for the fourth consecutive edition at the Round of 16 stage while for France, Paraguay await in the quarter-finals.

