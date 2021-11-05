Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has officially stepped down today from her role as Patron of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) — a position held since 2018.

The former Deputy Prime Minister was appointed as Patron on 20 September 2018.

Earlier today, Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah made a visit to the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), to show her appreciation and recognition for the excellent development work and initiatives implemented by BAM thus far.

Present during the visit were BAM President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and BAM’s other key leaders including Deputy President II, Dato’ Sri Dr. Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, General Secretary, Dato’ Kenny Goh Chee Keong and Treasurer, Datuk Michael Tang Vee Mun.

Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah was briefed on the various facilities alongside the tight SOPs in place and health guidelines imposed on all coaching staff and players at ABM to safeguard the safety of everyone stationed at the national badminton centre of excellence.

Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah also took the opportunity to deliver her farewell speech to coaches and players.

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria in his speech, expressed gratitude to Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah for her deep interest, passion and commitment to the sport and its’ development in Malaysia.

“The present achievement is proof of the tremendous dedication and hard work of our coaches, support staff and everyone at BAM. This strengthens our foundation to help us scale greater heights especially in preparing our players to achieve success at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“For players, coaches and every one of us that are actively engaged in the development of badminton, it is our responsibility to give our utmost in all that we do for this nationally beloved sport. We must continue to evolve, improve and better ourselves in future tournaments and initiatives,” said Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohamad Norza.

In thanking Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah, he said: “Our deepest appreciation to Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah for all that she has done for badminton and BAM over the last three years.

“We treasure your guidance, ideas and input to strengthen the Association as a whole. Your contribution to Malaysian badminton will always be remembered and treasured.”

