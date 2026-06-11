World finalist Ja’Kobe Tharp produced a stunning 12.75 run to break the world 110m hurdles record* at the NCAA Championships in Eugene on Wednesday (10).

What made the feat all the more surprising was the fact it came in the heats. The Auburn student powered out of the blocks and executed a flawless run, pulling further ahead of the field after each barrier before charging through the line in 12.75 (1.0m/s), taking 0.05 off the world record set by Aries Merritt in 2012.

Tharp, still just 20 years of age, won the world U20 title in 2024 and then won the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles one year later. He also won at the US Championships last year with a PB of 13.01 before going on to finish sixth in the World Championships final.

He is undefeated in individual races this year, including heats, and in March he retained his NCAA indoor title with a world-leading 7.32, elevating him to third on the world all-time list. He continued that momentum outdoors with a string of victories on the US collegiate circuit.

The 110m hurdles final at the NCAA Championships takes place on Friday (12).

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

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