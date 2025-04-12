Superpole Highlights:

An action-packed Superpole session kicked off a second ground-breaking WorldWCR season at the TT Circuit Assen on Friday, with Klint Forward Factory Team rider Maria Herrera clinching pole with an impressive 1’48.146



rider clinching pole with an impressive 1’48.146 Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) and Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) also maximized Friday’s 25-minute qualifying phase to secure a spot on the front row of the grid for the weekend’s races, closing second and third respectively.



and also maximized Friday’s 25-minute qualifying phase to secure a spot on the front row of the grid for the weekend’s races, closing second and third respectively. Representing New Zealand, category rookie Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) made an immediate impression. Already strong in practice, she was able to put together an incredible qualifying to conclude fourth, less than a tenth of a second from third.



made an immediate impression. Already strong in practice, she was able to put together an incredible qualifying to conclude fourth, less than a tenth of a second from third. Herrera ’s Klint Forward Racing team-mate, Italian rider Roberta Ponziani , rounded out the top five today and will line up on the second row of the grid on Saturday just ahead of Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) , sixth.



’s team-mate, Italian rider , rounded out the top five today and will line up on the second row of the grid on Saturday just ahead of Australian , sixth. WorldWCR rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) , Isis Carreno (Italika Racing FIMLA) and Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) make up row three of the grid, the trio having closed within two tenths of a second of each other. Flying the flag for the UK, Chile and Germany, this tight-knit chasing group highlights the level of competitiveness already on display.



, and make up row three of the grid, the trio having closed within two tenths of a second of each other. Flying the flag for the UK, Chile and Germany, this tight-knit chasing group highlights the level of competitiveness already on display. 2024 WorldWCR runner-up Herrera immediately sets a high bar for her 23 rivals, all of whom ride identical Yamaha R7 bikes in this single-make championship.



This is the first time the WorldWCR class is competing at the historic TT Circuit Assen, levelling the playing field as the second edition of this women-only championship gets underway.



In free practice, the top ten comprised riders of eight different nationalities, but it was Herrera who came out on top, the only rider to duck under 1’49 with a best of 1’48.495.



who came out on top, the only rider to duck under 1’49 with a best of 1’48.495. There were innocuous crashes for Billee Fuller (Carl Cox Motorsports) and Madalena Simoes (FB Racing Team) during practice, while Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) fell towards the end of Superpole, missing out on a potential top ten finish. Fortunately, none of the riders sustained injury.

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’48.146

“A great way to start the weekend, that’s for sure, and I’m happy because I’ve got my confidence back. But for sure we need to keep working as there are still aspects to improve, both on track and on the bike. The gearing is important on this bike, so I want to check the data with my team and try to improve in this area, so that I can enjoy the race. This track has a lot of straights, so I was losing time there, but I’m good in terms of the braking and through the fast corners. My strategy in tomorrow’s race will be to build a gap, that would be more comfortable for me, but I think like last year there’ll be a group of four or five riders battling. Let’s say I’m ready to battle, and battle hard!”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha | 1’48.364

“I’m really happy to start the 2025 season with a P2 in qualifying. I did a good job on my own, improving with every lap, and the team has also done a great job with the bike. I’d only ever made 5 laps of this track back in 2019 when I was in SSP300 so this morning the plan was to complete as many laps as possible and just work, work, work. And in the end, I was able to set a good time – what a great way to start this first round. I will be trying to win tomorrow, so Maria better be ready for a fight.”



P3 | Sara Sanchez | Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team | 1’49.246

“I’m pleased to be back in WorldWCR again this season. The goal, as always, is to be consistently up at the front. We don’t know this track so well though, and could do with a little more track time, but overall, I’m happy. Maria’s a little way in front but we’ll try to stick with her tomorrow and hopefully we can put together a good race.”

Superpole Results

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) 1’48.146

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.218

3. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) +1.100

4. Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) +1.169

5. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) +1.374

6. Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) +2.264

