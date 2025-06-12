SUV and Sportback as plug-in hybrids with 220 kW or 270 kW system power can travel up to 100 kilometers emission-free

High-voltage battery with larger capacity, increased recouperation, and intelligent hybrid management ensure efficiency and performance

Upgraded standard equipment with 3-zone automatic comfort air conditioning; 270 kW version with LED headlights plus and MMI experience plus

Audi is expanding the new Q5 family: in addition to the combustion models with MHEV plus technology, the SUV and Sportback will also be launched as plug-in hybrid models (PHEV). Both the Q5 SUV e-hybrid quattro12 and Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro34 can be ordered in two power levels: with 220 kW or 270 kW system output. The new generation of high-voltage batteries in the Audi Q5 e-hybrid models has around 45 percent more capacity. As a result, 25.9 kWh (net 20.7 kWh) of power is available for electric driving.

With the new Q5 family, Audi has embarked on the next chapter in the success story of the premium SUV in the mid-size class. The Audi Q5 SUV e-hybrid quattro12 and Audi Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro34 plug-in hybrid models also bring all the advantages of an SUV and Sportback to the road: space, versatility, suitability for everyday use, quattro drive, plus an even more progressive and dynamic silhouette.

A heightened design language, state-of-the-art combustion-engine technology, and the new operating concept are additional outstanding features of the new generation. With a system output of up to 270 kW and an electric range of up to 100 kilometers, the plug-in hybrid models combine a sportily comfortable driving experience with a balanced blend of performance and efficiency.

The new Audi Q5 SUV e-hybrid quattro12 and the Audi Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro34 are both available in the two power levels 220 kW and 270 kW. The vehicles are driven by a 2.0 TFSI engine with an output of 185 kW and an electric motor. In the 270 kW version24 the SUV and Sportback can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The 220 kW version13 can do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds. All variants can reach a top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). The electrified dual-clutch transmission in conjunction with the quattro ultra drive ensures a sporty yet comfortable driving experience.

One new development is the high-voltage battery, whose cells in the Q5 e-hybrid are arranged on two levels, one on top of the other. Audi has boosted the battery’s capacity to 25.9 kWh (net 20.7 kWh), roughly 45 percent higher than its predecessor. Maximum AC charging power is 11 kW. If the battery is completely empty, it takes 2.5 hours to charge it to 100 percent.

Two operating modes are available: “EV” and “hybrid.” In EV mode, the SUV and Sportback run exclusively on electric power. When driving in hybrid mode, the hybrid management system maintains a specific charge level as needed in order to save enough electrical energy for later use. In addition to the automatic hybrid mode, the desired charge level can now be individually selected for the first time using a digital slider.

Audi has also significantly increased the regenerative braking performance. The degree of thrust recuperation in EV mode can be adjusted to three different levels using paddles on the steering wheel. The vehicle recovers energy automatically when this function is activated. This is based on route data stored in the navigation system.

The Audi Q5 SUV e-hybrid quattro12 and Audi Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro34 can also recover energy automatically without active route guidance. The hybrid management system of the new models is designed for efficiency, flexibility, and maximum customer comfort and automatically selects the optimal operating strategy.

Both e-hybrid models stand out above all with their upgraded standard equipment. With the 220 kW power option, these include the S sports suspension and 3-zone automatic comfort air conditioning. Those who opt for the 270 kW power version will receive the LED headlights plus and LED rear lights pro as standard.

The MMI experience plus infotainment system, which also comes as standard, is equipped with the Audi Application Store, a smartphone interface, and the Audi sound system. The S line interior package with sports seats in a leather/artificial leather combination in black as well as 19-inch ten-arm light-alloy aero wheels and red-painted brake calipers are included as standard. One especially practical feature is the fully adjustable rear seat bench plus. It can be moved lengthwise, and its angle can be adjusted as well.

The Audi Q5 SUV e-hybrid quattro1 with 220 kW system output is available in Germany starting at 63,400 euros. The price of the Audi Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro3 starts at 65,900 euros. The SUV2 version with 270 kW system output starts at 71,800 euros. Prices for the Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro4 with the higher power option start at 74,300 euros. Produced in San José Chiapa in Mexico, the new PHEV models will be available to order in Europe starting in mid-June 2025. The initial launch is planned for the third quarter.

