Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “Ducati said from their side, they don’t want to accept the conditions we signed so they broke the agreement”On his future, Bautista said: “For sure it’s a special round for us here with Ducati and the Italian fans, for me it’s a nice track too, lots of good memories of winning here. The situation this year is a bit different, but the approach is the same, close the gap with the riders ahead of me. We need to keep working to keep improving the confidence and coming off the test, we found good things that will help us. We were trying new solutions for my riding position and my setup on the bike, we found some things that worked but at the same time we found other things that didn’t work like we hoped. My intention is to keep racing because I feel good. I had signed with Ducati for ’25 and ’26, but with the possibility of breaking the contract from my side and also from their side. I communicated to the team that, from my side, I was happy and wanted to continue because I felt that, even with the rules, we’re working and arriving to a good performance. Then, Ducati said from their side, they don’t want to accept the conditions we signed so they broke the agreement; that’s all I can say because if you want to know more about this, you have to ask Ducati. I’m free for next year.”