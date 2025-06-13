Vietnam head coach Kim Sang-sik took the positives from the team’s defeat in their second qualifying game of Group F of the Asian Cup 2027 when he said that they ‘still have time to make things right’.

The ASEAN champions conceded a 4-0 loss to Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, with the latter featuring a handful of heritage and naturalised players.

“In the first half, we were able to maintain the game plan, but in the second half, after both of our center-backs picked up injuries, we struggled to organize our defense and execute our playing style. This was one of the key reasons for the defeat,” said Sang-sik.

“We have to acknowledge that Malaysia has significantly strengthened their squad thanks to their naturalized players. However, football is a game where miracles can happen. If we prepare well for the return leg in Hanoi, I believe we still have a chance to make up for the four goals we conceded.

“I fully understand the disappointment felt by both the players and the supporters. As the head coach, I take full responsibility for this result. Despite the loss, I believe the players gave their all. Football doesn’t always go according to plan, but we still have time to make things right, and we will give our utmost effort in the next match.”

The next match of the qualifiers will take place on 9 October 2025, with Vietnam hosting Nepal at home.

