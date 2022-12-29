On 19 – 21 May 2023, BMW Group Classic will host the legendary Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in cooperation with the Villa d’Este luxury hotel. The most spectacular cars of their respective eras will once again do battle in exclusive competition classes for the coveted prizes. Most prestigious of all is the Trofeo BMW Group, awarded by the high-calibre Jury to the overall winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza.

To this end, the Selecting Committee of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023 is inviting owners of exceptional classic cars to sign up for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Registrations for the competition classes already confirmed are possible at the event website https://www.concorsodeleganzavilladeste.com.

The category “A Century of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: heroes of the most famous race in the world” honours the centenary of the classic endurance race near the Sarthe river in France. The 75-year anniversary of Porsche is an occasion of comparable distinction, and fully deserving of its own category: “Porsche at 75: delving into the Stuttgart legend’s iconic and eccentric back catalogue”. The third already fixed competition class is: “Incredible India: The Dazzling Motoring Indulgences of the Mighty Maharajahs”. Cars can also be registered outside of the categories set out so far. Further classes will be announced in due course.

BMW Group Classic is delighted to announce that the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Days at Villa Erba – suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – will return to the programme in 2023.

On Sunday 21 May, the Public Day – Il Festival will once again give the wider public the opportunity to experience the parade of the cars in the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

This will be a festival day for all the senses, celebrating the cars and mobility of the past, present and future. And an enthralling programme of entertainment will also be laid on for the whole family.

The Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht event format familiar to many from its Munich roots and adapted for the Concorso d’Eleganza for the first time this year will also be part of the festival weekend in 2023. This established get-together for car enthusiasts will return to Lake Como on Saturday 20 May and give a warm welcome to the models of all brands brought over by car clubs and communities from around the world.

These elements of the programme reflect the commitment of BMW Group Classic – as the event organiser – to evolve the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with sensitivity and without detracting excessively from its historic character. With this in mind, further pre- and side events are in the pipeline, more details of which will be revealed at a later stage.

The Hotel Villa d’Este will celebrate another anniversary in 2023: 150 years as a hotel, because the company Villa d’Este S.p.A. was founded back in 1873. For this reason it will host special events throughout the year and will stay open during the winter period.

You can secure yourself tickets for the Concorso d’Eleganza at the Villa d’Este, Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht and the Public Day – Il Festival here:

