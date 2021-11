With sharpened design, particularly in the front and rear, and innovative technologies, Audi is ensuring the increased presence and sporty elegance of the A8. For that reason, the company with the four rings is even more intensively working out the confident and progressive character of the active luxury sedan. The new high-end headlights and taillights inspire innovative functions and form the apex of the A8’s established technology portfolio.

Thanks to the enhancement, the exterior of the A8 has an even more representative, confident, and athletic effect. To summarize, the newly designed and precisely orchestrated design elements in the front, side, and rear areas significantly increase the A8’s presence and authority and sharpen the profile of the brand’s top model.

Beyond the basic exterior, Audi is offering its customers the chrome exterior package and, for the first time in the A8, the new S line exterior package. The look is even more defined with the additional black appearance package. The color swatch for the A8 includes eleven colors, among them the new metallic district green, firmament blue, Manhattan gray, and ultra blue. New in the Audi A8 are five matte colors – Daytona gray, florette silver, district green, and glacier white.

Digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED rear lights

Comparable with video projectors, the Digital Matrix LED headlights use DMD (digital micromirror device) technology. Each headlight has approximately 1.3 million micromirrors, which disperse the light in tiny pixels and precisely control them. One new function is lane and orientation lights for highways. The enhanced A8 comes with Digital OLED rear lights (OLED = organic light emitting diode) as a standard feature. When ordering the car, there are two rear light signatures to choose from – three with the S8. In conjunction with the assistance systems, the digital OLED rear lights have a proximity indication feature.

