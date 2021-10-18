Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR) Success for Audi in the south of France: At Pau in the Pyrenean foothills of southern France, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup started into its sixth of eight events. Audi Sport driver Frédéric Vervisch, in tenth place in qualifying, had secured the pole position for the first sprint in which the first ten drivers start in reverse order. The Belgian in the Audi RS 3 LMS of Comtoyou Team Audi Sport led from the first to the 20th lap and was thus the first driver of 2021 to have managed a second victory of the season. Four different brands finished in the top four positions. For the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS, it was already the third victory of the season in its debut season after successes in Spain and Hungary. Although Vervisch only started the second race in tenth place, he improved to fourth position over the course of 22 laps. The Belgian thus climbed from eighth to fourth place in the standings. At the same time, Vervisch won the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for the fastest lap time of the weekend, which he achieved in the first sprint. In the Junior classification, his privateer teammate Gilles Magnus remains the leader of the standings. At the same time, the Belgian junior driver is in first place in the Trophy classification for private drivers ahead of teammate Tom Coronel. On course for the title in Europe: Jonathan and Steven Giacon further extended their lead in the TCR DSG Europe race series. Together with teammate Luca Rangoni, they won the fourth of five rounds of the season in the Audi RS 3 LMS at Mugello in the race series for race cars with dual clutch transmissions. After two hours of racing, the Italians were 1.3 seconds ahead of their Volkswagen pursuers. Before the finale at Vallelunga, the Giacon brothers have a 27-point lead in the standings over VW driver Marco Butti. Two second places in the TCR Japan: Masanobu Kato was the best of three Audi privateer drivers on the fifth race weekend of the TCR Japan. The Japanese finished second in both sprints in the Audi RS 3 LMS fielded by Audi Team Mars at the Motegi circuit. He had led the second race for a long time until he spun on a wet track. Confident end to the season: Max Frederik Gruhn remained unbeaten in the finale of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy. The junior driver won his class in both sprints at the Nürburgring in the Audi RS 3 LMS with an advantage of one lap each. Quadruple victory in the China Endurance Championship: The third race weekend of the China Endurance Championship went according to plan for Audi Sport’s customer teams. At Zhuhai, four different customer teams finished in the top four positions in the TCE class with their Audi RS 3 LMS cars. The 326 Racing Team won after two and a half hours of racing ahead of MMK Racing, third place went to Anstone Racing and position four to Z.SPEED. The winning driver pairing of Yang Manman/Da Bai was 0.756 seconds ahead of Mi Qi, Zheng Wancheng and Chang Chien Shang at the finish. Two podium places in Denmark: Stefan Lorenzen and Niels Ulrich Nyboe returned from the fifth round of the Danish Endurance Championship with two trophies. The Danes clinched a second and a third place in their class in the Audi RS 3 LMS on the Padborg circuit. Two podium results in Portugal: Jorge and Pedro Silva celebrated two podium finishes at the third event of the Supercars Endurance race series. They finished the first race in the Audi RS 3 LMS as the runners-up in the TCR class, in the second race they finished third. Success in grassroots racing: The State Energy Racing Team remained unbeaten in the DMV NES 500 club sport race series on the sixth race weekend. Jesper Henriksen and Frederik Vodder in the Audi RS 3 LMS won their class with a 2.43-minute lead after three hours of racing at the Nürburgring. A trophy in New Zealand: At the second round of the South Island Endurance Series, the Track Tec Racing team secured a podium result. Gentleman driver Dennis Chapman finished third in the Audi RS 3 LMS in the one-hour race at Timaru.