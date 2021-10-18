Myanmar made a magnificent start to their qualifying campaign in Group D of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup when they smashed Lebanon 4-0 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Kyrgyzstan.

“The girls played well against Lebanon today. There were still some mistakes, but I am happy with the win,” said Tin Myint Aung, the head coach of the Myanmar women’s national team.

Win Theingi Tun gave Myanmar the lead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute before substitute Myat Noe Khin scored the second goal in the 64th minute.

San Thaw Thaw headed home Myanmar’s third goal in the 86th minute as July Kyaw then finished things off deep in injury time for the well-deserved win.

“I am happy as we played well as a team and we scored the goals through teamwork and not from the individuals. It is a good effort from everyone,” said captain Khin Mar La Tun after the match.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...