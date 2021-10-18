This year’s finest athletics achievements will be celebrated at the World Athletics Awards 2021.

The ceremony will recognise exceptional achievement in what has been another memorable and sometimes challenging year for the sport. Once again, athletics fans from around the world will be invited to help select the female and male athletes of the year.

Commenting on the Awards, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “As always, the World Athletics Awards will recognise athletes who have performed at the highest level across the year, taking into account not only the Olympic Games, but the one-day meeting circuits. We do recognise that athletes in some parts of the world faced greater challenges than others in accessing international competition this year, which complicated the nomination process. However, we saw some impressive breakthroughs at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and we look forward to those athletes having more opportunities to shine next year, with five World Athletics Series events and a full schedule of one-day meetings on the calendar.”

Ten awards will be presented:

Female and Male World Athlete of the Year

These awards recognise the top-performing athletes across the whole year. A panel of expert statisticians has selected the 10 nominees for each award and a three-way voting process will determine the five men and five women finalists. The voting is split between the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and the worldwide community of athletics fans.

The nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year will be announced on 21 October and the nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year on 22 October. The five male and female finalists will be announced on 22-23 November.

Female and Male Rising Stars

These awards shine the spotlight on the top U20 athletes of the year. Five female and male nominees will be announced on 8-9 November, from which a winner will be selected by an international panel of experts.

Coaching Achievement Award

Given to a coach who has helped athletes thrive.

Inspiration Award

This award will recognise an individual or group of individuals whose efforts have resulted in a particularly inspiring athletics event or experience.

Member Federations Award

This honour will recognise a Member Federation that has distinguished itself in its accomplishments in 2021 and, as a result, has positively contributed to the growth and profile of the sport. Six finalists for this award will be announced on 11 November.

Woman of the Year Award

Recognising a woman who has dedicated her life to the sport of athletics.

President’s Award

This award recognises and honours exceptional service to athletics.

Athletics Photograph of the Year

Awarded to the best athletics photograph of 2021, as decided by an expert panel of judges. Entries will open on 25 October and the three finalists will be announced on 16 November.

The voting process for the Athlete of the Year awards will open this week. Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2021, which will be held at the start of December, will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

World Athletics

